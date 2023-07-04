XStream < 1.4.16 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-21345
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://x-stream.github.io/CVE-2021-21345.htmlhttp://x-stream.github.io/changes.html#1.4.16https://github.com/x-stream/xstream/security/advisories/GHSA-hwpc-8xqv-jvj4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-21345https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r8244fd0831db894d5e89911ded9c72196d395a90ae655414d23ed0dd@%3Cusers.activemq.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- xstream_project
- Product
- xstream
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