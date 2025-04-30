XWiki 1.8 < 15.10.16, 16.0.0 < 16.4.6, 16.5.0 < 16.10.1 SQLi Vulnerability (GHSA-f69v-xrj8-rhxf) CVE-2025-32969
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 23, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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