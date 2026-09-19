Yamcs <=5.8.6 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-55549
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/yamcs/yamcs/security/advisories/GHSA-rxpg-wjf8-qv9chttps://github.com/yamcs/yamcs/commit/4d47d5cdcf5d92c2c5bbbc19feada422923332e3https://github.com/yamcs/yamcs/releases/tag/yamcs-5.9.4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-55549
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- yamcs
- Product
- yamcs
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