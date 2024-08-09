Zabbix <=4.4 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2019-17382
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/47467https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-17382https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/08/msg00027.htmlhttps://github.com/huimzjty/vulwikihttps://github.com/merlinepedra25/nuclei-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 9, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zabbix
- Product
- zabbix
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