Zabbix - Authentication Bypass and Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-23131
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-23131https://blog.sonarsource.com/zabbix-case-study-of-unsafe-session-sto
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jan 13, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Monitoring system
- Vendor
- Zabbix
- Product
- Zabbix
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