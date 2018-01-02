Zervit Webserver 0.2 - 0.4 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2009-1353
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://web.archive.org/web/20210121190258/https://www.securityfocus.com/bid/34530/https://web.archive.org/web/20210127233049/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/34570
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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