Zimbra Collaboration Suite < 10.1.20 - OS Command Injection CVE-2026-73570
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Zimbra_Security_Advisorieshttps://moje.cert.pl/komunikaty/2026/145/aktywnie-wykorzystywana-podatnosc-w-zimbra-collaboration-suite/https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-73570https://github.com/HORKimhab/CVE-2026-73570https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-73570
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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