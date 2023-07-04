Zimbra Collaboration Suite 8.8.15/9.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-37042
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.volexity.com/blog/2022/08/10/mass-exploitation-of-unauthenticated-zimbra-rce-cve-2022-27925/https://blog.zimbra.com/2022/08/authentication-bypass-in-mailboximportservlet-vulnerability/https://github.com/vnhacker1337/CVE-2022-27925-PoChttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-37042https://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Security_Center
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 12, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zimbra
- Product
- collaboration
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