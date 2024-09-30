Zimbra Collaboration Suite < 9.0.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-45519
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Zimbra_Security_Advisorieshttps://blog.projectdiscovery.io/zimbra-remote-code-execution/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 2, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- synacor
- Product
- zimbra_collaboration_suite
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