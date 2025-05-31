ZKTeco BioTime v8.5.5 - Path Traversal CVE-2023-38950
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-4m8x-4g54-h49vhttp://zkteco.comhttps://claroty.com/team82/disclosure-dashboard/cve-2023-38950https://www.fortinet.com/content/dam/fortinet/assets/reports/report-incident-response-middle-east.pdfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-38950
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 3, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zkteco
- Product
- biotime
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