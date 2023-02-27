ZoneMinder < 1.36.33, 1.37.x < 1.37.33 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-25825CVE-2023-26032CVE-2023-26034CVE-2023-26035CVE-2023-26036CVE-2023-26037CVE-2023-26038CVE-2023-26039
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-68vf-g4qm-jr6vhttps://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-6c72-q9mw-mwx9https://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-222j-wh8m-xjrxhttps://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-72rg-h4vf-29grhttps://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-h5m9-6jjc-cgmwhttps://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-65jp-2hj3-3733https://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-wrx3-r8c4-r24whttps://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-44q8-h2pw-cc9g
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 25, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.