ZoneMinder Snapshots - Command Injection CVE-2023-26035
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.rapid7.com/db/modules/exploit/unix/webapp/zoneminder_snapshots/https://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-72rg-h4vf-29grhttps://packetstormsecurity.com/files/175675/ZoneMinder-Snapshots-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://github.com/rvizx/CVE-2023-26035https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-26035
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 25, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zoneminder
- Product
- zoneminder
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