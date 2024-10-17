ZoneMinder - SQL Injection CVE-2024-43360
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ZoneMinder/zoneminder/security/advisories/GHSA-9cmr-7437-v9fjhttps://medium.com/techpioneers/cve-2024-43360-in-depth-analysis-and-implications-for-security-75ceccc746b4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-43360
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zoneminder
- Product
- zoneminder
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.