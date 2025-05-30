ZoneMinder v1.37.* <= 1.37.64 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-51482
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://securityonline.info/zoneminders-cve-2024-51482-a-10-10-severity-vulnerability-exposes-sql-databases/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-51482
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 31, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zoneminder
- Product
- zoneminder
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