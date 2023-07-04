ZTE MF971R - Referer authentication bypass CVE-2021-21745
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.talosintelligence.com/vulnerability_reports/TALOS-2021-1317https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-21745https://support.zte.com.cn/support/news/LoopholeInfoDetail.aspx?newsId=1019764https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 20, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zte
- Product
- mf971r_firmware
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