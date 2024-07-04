Zyxel NAS326 Firmware < V5.21(AAZF.17)C0 - NsaRescueAngel Backdoor Account CVE-2024-29972
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://outpost24.com/blog/zyxel-nas-critical-vulnerabilities/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-29972
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 4, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zyxel
- Product
- nas326_firmware
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