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How to bruteforce business and collaboration apps with Hydra and the Password Auditor

Weak authentication in Jira, Confluence, Microsoft Exchange, Adobe ColdFusion, and Oracle WebLogic can expose sensitive corporate data, internal communications, and privileged accounts - an oversight that threatens business continuity and regulatory compliance. Understanding how to correctly identify and remediate issues with weak credentials is essential for preventing unauthorized access, mitigating insider threats, and ensuring data integrity. 

This guide provides a step-by-step breakdown of login endpoint discovery, authentication analysis, and security testing using Hydra and the Password Auditor, giving security teams the knowledge to proactively identify and fix vulnerabilities.

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Hydra vs password auditor hero image

How to check Oracle Weblogic for weak credentials

Deployment method: Docker compose from Vulhub

1. Find the web app login endpoint in Oracle Weblogic

Usually, the Weblogic login form sits on the /console/login/LoginForm.jsp endpoint on port 7001.

Weblogic login form

2. Discover the login parameters for Oracle Weblogic

Use the Network tab in Web Developer Tools to identify the parameters.

Oracle Weblogic Web Developer Tools

3. Identify error messages and protection mechanisms

After one invalid attempt, Oracle Weblogic returns the following message:

Oracle Weblogic login error

After 5 invalid login attempts to the Oracle Weblogic server, the user gets locked out for 30 minutes. 

Oracle Weblogic login IP block

Hydra commands and output

In the first 1 set of valid and 1 set of invalid credentials scenario, we used the following Hydra commands to bruteforce Oracle Weblogic:

hydra -s 7001 -l weblogic -p test weblogic.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/console/j_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&j_character_encoding=UTF-8:Authentication Denied" -V
hydra -s 7001 -l weblogic -p gU5JEufe weblogic.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/console/j_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&j_character_encoding=UTF-8:Authentication Denied" -V
Oracle Weblogic Hydra output

For the second scenario using multiple credentials, we used the following command:

hydra -s 7001 -L users.txt -P pass.txt weblogic.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/console/j_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&j_character_encoding=UTF-8:Authentication Denied" -V
Oracle Weblogic Hydra output multiple credentials

Because Oracle WebLogic locks out the user for 30 minutes after 5 invalid attempts, Hydra did not identify the valid credentials when testing 2 users and 13 passwords.

Password Auditor commands and results

For the first scenario, these are the parameters we adjusted to perform a more focused scan:


The pa-benchmark wordlist includes valid credentials, so the process involves making four attempts to the target: 3 with invalid credentials and 1 with valid credentials.


The Password Auditor also provides a screenshot of the logged-in session to verify the validity of the provided credentials.

Oracle Weblogic Password Auditor scan resultsPassword Auditor screenshot of the Oracle Weblogic logged-in session

For the second scenario, we modified the wordlist to include 2 users (1 invalid and 1 valid) and 12 passwords (11 invalid and 1 valid). 

Oracle Weblogic Password Auditor scan findings

Because Oracle Weblogic locked out the user for 30 minutes after 5 invalid attempts, the Pentest-Tools.com Password Auditor didn’t identify the valid credentials, when testing the target app with 2 users and 13 passwords.

Bruteforce commands and settings for Hydra and the Password Auditor

Since authentication mechanisms across business-critical platforms vary significantly, effective security assessment requires adapting to anti-brute-force protections, such as CAPTCHA challenges, IP blacklisting, session-based restrictions, and temporary lockouts. 

By comparing Hydra’s manual brute-force capabilities with the Password Auditor’s automated credential testing, you’ll learn when to use precision attacks, leverage automation for efficiency, and capture proof of compromise to strengthen security assessments and justify mitigation actions.

JiraConfluenceMicrosoft ExchangeAdobe ColdfusionOracle Weblogic