How to bruteforce business and collaboration apps with Hydra and the Password Auditor
Weak authentication in Jira, Confluence, Microsoft Exchange, Adobe ColdFusion, and Oracle WebLogic can expose sensitive corporate data, internal communications, and privileged accounts - an oversight that threatens business continuity and regulatory compliance. Understanding how to correctly identify and remediate issues with weak credentials is essential for preventing unauthorized access, mitigating insider threats, and ensuring data integrity.
This guide provides a step-by-step breakdown of login endpoint discovery, authentication analysis, and security testing using Hydra and the Password Auditor, giving security teams the knowledge to proactively identify and fix vulnerabilities.
How to check Oracle Weblogic for weak credentials
Deployment method: Docker compose from Vulhub
1. Find the web app login endpoint in Oracle Weblogic
Usually, the Weblogic login form sits on the /console/login/LoginForm.jsp endpoint on port 7001.
2. Discover the login parameters for Oracle Weblogic
Use the Network tab in Web Developer Tools to identify the parameters.
3. Identify error messages and protection mechanisms
After one invalid attempt, Oracle Weblogic returns the following message:
After 5 invalid login attempts to the Oracle Weblogic server, the user gets locked out for 30 minutes.
Hydra commands and output
In the first 1 set of valid and 1 set of invalid credentials scenario, we used the following Hydra commands to bruteforce Oracle Weblogic:
hydra -s 7001 -l weblogic -p test weblogic.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/console/j_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&j_character_encoding=UTF-8:Authentication Denied" -V
hydra -s 7001 -l weblogic -p gU5JEufe weblogic.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/console/j_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&j_character_encoding=UTF-8:Authentication Denied" -V
For the second scenario using multiple credentials, we used the following command:
hydra -s 7001 -L users.txt -P pass.txt weblogic.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/console/j_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&j_character_encoding=UTF-8:Authentication Denied" -V
Because Oracle WebLogic locks out the user for 30 minutes after 5 invalid attempts, Hydra did not identify the valid credentials when testing 2 users and 13 passwords.
Password Auditor commands and results
For the first scenario, these are the parameters we adjusted to perform a more focused scan:
Target: http://weblogic.pentest-ground.com:7001/console/login/LoginForm.jsp
Ports: Use port from target URL
Services: HTTP
Wordlists: pa-benchmark
The pa-benchmark wordlist includes valid credentials, so the process involves making four attempts to the target: 3 with invalid credentials and 1 with valid credentials.
The Password Auditor also provides a screenshot of the logged-in session to verify the validity of the provided credentials.
For the second scenario, we modified the wordlist to include 2 users (1 invalid and 1 valid) and 12 passwords (11 invalid and 1 valid).
Because Oracle Weblogic locked out the user for 30 minutes after 5 invalid attempts, the Pentest-Tools.com Password Auditor didn’t identify the valid credentials, when testing the target app with 2 users and 13 passwords.
Bruteforce commands and settings for Hydra and the Password Auditor
Since authentication mechanisms across business-critical platforms vary significantly, effective security assessment requires adapting to anti-brute-force protections, such as CAPTCHA challenges, IP blacklisting, session-based restrictions, and temporary lockouts.
By comparing Hydra’s manual brute-force capabilities with the Password Auditor’s automated credential testing, you’ll learn when to use precision attacks, leverage automation for efficiency, and capture proof of compromise to strengthen security assessments and justify mitigation actions.