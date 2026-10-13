Adobe Commerce/Magento - Account Takeover via Customer Session Identity Switch CVE-2026-71362
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-71362https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/magento/apsb26-92.htmlhttps://sansec.io/research/adobe-commerce-account-takeover-apsb26-92
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Aug 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- eCommerce
- Vendor
- Adobe
- Product
- Magento
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