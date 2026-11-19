Technical details

NGINX2root is the name Xint gave five memory safety flaws in NGINX. Each one leads to remote code execution on its own, in a different configuration.

The most widespread, CVE-2026-123007, is an integer overflow in HTTP/2 flow control. NGINX deducts credit from a connection's send window when it queues response data, and returns that credit if the stream is canceled before the data goes out. In between, a client can raise the window again with WINDOW_UPDATE frames. When the stream is canceled, the credit comes back a second time, and nothing checks the result against HTTP/2's maximum.

From there, the window wraps around, NGINX computes a negative frame size, and that value turns into a huge memory-copy length. On x86-64 glibc, the copy runs only a short distance instead of crashing, which gives an attacker both an out-of-bounds write and a leak of memory addresses. Xint used the two to overwrite a cleanup function pointer and run commands as the NGINX worker.

CVE-2026-123633 is a use-after-free. When a worker runs low on connection slots, NGINX can close an HTTP/2 connection it wrongly marked as idle, while a request on that connection is still opening an upstream connection. The request's memory is freed, and the upstream code keeps using it.

The bug behind CVE-2026-123007 shipped with NGINX's first HTTP/2 release, 1.9.5, in 2015. Xint found it while preparing for ZeroDay Cloud 2026, and a fully automated Xint scan found the other four a few days later.

What an attacker can do by exploiting NGINX2root

Run commands on the server without credentials , with the NGINX worker's privileges. Xint demonstrated this over public IP addresses on AWS, GCP, and Azure.

, with the NGINX worker's privileges. Xint demonstrated this over public IP addresses on AWS, GCP, and Azure. Get root on the host by chaining a separate, unpatched Linux kernel bug in SCTP. Xint did this from inside a Docker container, which gave it the host and every container on it.

by chaining a separate, unpatched Linux kernel bug in SCTP. Xint did this from inside a Docker container, which gave it the host and every container on it. See the traffic the worker handles , since NGINX usually terminates TLS, and reach the backend servers it proxies to.

, since NGINX usually terminates TLS, and reach the backend servers it proxies to. Crash workers, even with a failed attempt.

Xint omits the final steps of its exploits, and the root chain depends on whether SCTP is reachable on the host.

Potential business impact: what this can mean for your organization

NGINX usually sits in front of everything else, so the risk follows what it fronts:

Reverse proxies and load balancers: a foothold there exposes decrypted requests, session cookies, and credentials in transit, and a path to every backend.

a foothold there exposes decrypted requests, session cookies, and credentials in transit, and a path to every backend. Kubernetes ingress: the ingress is the cluster's front door, and the kernel chain can turn one compromised pod into the whole node.

the ingress is the cluster's front door, and the kernel chain can turn one compromised pod into the whole node. Shared hosting and multi-tenant setups: root on the host reaches every customer site and container on it.

root on the host reaches every customer site and container on it. Availability: crashed workers drop the requests they were serving.

If a compromise leads to a personal data breach, GDPR gives you 72 hours to notify, and NIS2 asks organizations in scope for an early warning within 24 hours.

NGINX versions vulnerable to NGINX2root

NGINX Open Source and NGINX Plus are affected. Status as of November 18, 2026:

Distribution Vulnerable versions Fixed in NGINX Open Source (CVE-2026-123007) 1.9.5 through 1.31.8 1.30.7 (stable), 1.31.9 (mainline) NGINX Open Source (CVE-2026-123633) 1.19.7 through 1.31.8 1.30.7 (stable), 1.31.9 (mainline) NGINX Plus (CVE-2026-123007) R33, 37.0.0 and later 37.0.8.1, 37.3.0.1 NGINX Plus (CVE-2026-123633) R33, 37.0.0 and later 37.0.7.1, 37.2.0.1 Official Docker images Tags before the fix Updated tags (mainline points to 1.31.9) Alpine Linux 3.24 and edge Packages before the fix 1.30.7-r0 Ubuntu (16.04 through 26.10) and Debian Affected No fixed package as of November 18, 2026 OpenResty 1.31.8.1 and earlier No fix as of November 18, 2026 ingress-nginx controller Affected (retired in March 2026) No fix planned

Not affected by CVE-2026-123007: NGINX 1.9.4 and earlier, builds without the HTTP/2 module, and servers with HTTP/2 turned off.

Two notes to consider when assessing your servers:

The version string can hide a backported fix. Ubuntu 22.04 reports 1.18.0 no matter how many security updates it has. Compare the full package version with your distribution's advisory.

A reload doesn't apply the patch. Restart NGINX or do a live binary upgrade after installing it.

NGINX2root severity score unpacked

F5 (CNA): CVSS v4.0 base score 9.2 (Critical) for each of the five

CVSS v4.0 base score for each of the five NVD: not yet assigned

Scoring factors:

Reachable over the network

No authentication required

No user interaction required

High attack complexity: each flaw needs a specific configuration

What slows exploitation: the exploit has to shape heap memory precisely, and according to Stephen Fewer, it needs roughly 128 GB of network traffic and a specific AVX-512 memcpy fast path.

The TL;DR for leadership: NGINX servers with HTTP/2 on, running 1.9.5 through 1.31.8 without a backported fix, are exposed to unauthenticated remote code execution, and a separate kernel bug can turn that into root on the host. Upgrading NGINX closes it, and disabling HTTP/2 buys time for two of the five flaws.

NGINX2root disclosure timeline