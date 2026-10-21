Advance Product Search <= 1.4.4 - Unauthenticated Time-Based Blind SQL Injection CVE-2026-56070
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-56070https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/th-advance-product-search/vulnerability/wordpress-advance-product-search-plugin-1-4-4-sql-injection-vulnerability?_s_id=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- th-advance-product-search
- Product
- advance-product-search
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