AhsayCBS - JSON API Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-105133
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.ahsay.com/en/company/announcementshttps://horizon3.ai/attack-research/attack-blogs/ahsaycbs-cve-2026-105133-cve-2026-105134-technical-analysis/https://github.com/horizon3ai/AhsayCBS-Auth-Bypass-RCEhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-105133
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ahsay
- Product
- ahsaycbs
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