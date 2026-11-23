Alerta - SQL Injection CVE-2026-34400
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/alerta/alerta/security/advisories/GHSA-8prr-286p-4w7jhttps://github.com/alerta/alerta/pull/2040https://github.com/alerta/alerta/commit/fdd52cd1abad8d02d1dfb8ecdcdbb43b6af3b883https://github.com/alerta/alerta/releases/tag/v9.1.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34400
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 31, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- alerta_project
- Product
- alerta
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