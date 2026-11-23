Apache CouchDB < 1.7.0 / 2.x < 2.1.1 - Query Server Remote Code Execution CVE-2017-12636
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-12636https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/44498https://justi.cz/security/2017/11/14/couchdb-rce-npm.htmlhttps://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/couchdb/CVE-2017-12636
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 14, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apache
- Product
- couchdb
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.