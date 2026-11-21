Apache SkyWalking OAP < 10.4.0 - Storage Password Disclosure CVE-2026-30778
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/pvf35o3tp1rqhmrhzj6fg31gvqrqcvn3https://github.com/apache/skywalking/commit/5a3f6260e4dd681a9132204e5299064bef079886https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-27h3-crw2-q36whttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-30778
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apache
- Product
- skywalking
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