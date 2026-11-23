Arcane <= 1.18.1 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-45627
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/getarcaneapp/arcane/security/advisories/GHSA-q2pj-8v84-9mh5https://github.com/getarcaneapp/arcane/pull/2513https://github.com/getarcaneapp/arcane/commit/a62719a239be273e6cbac73978e8fa135c7c7cbdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-45627
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- getarcaneapp
- Product
- arcane
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