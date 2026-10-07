Atlassian Jira/Confluence/Bitbucket - Pre-Auth Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-21589
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://labs.watchtowr.com/you-wont-hear-about-these-even-in-myths-atlassian-jira-confluence-and-more-pre-auth-arbitrary-file-read-cve-2026-21589/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-21589
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- atlassian
- Product
- jira,confluence,bitbucket
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