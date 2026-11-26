Audiobookshelf - Installer
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advplyr/audiobookshelfhttps://github.com/advplyr/audiobookshelf/blob/v2.38.0/server/Server.js#L368-L390
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- audiobookshelf
- Product
- audiobookshelf
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