Avada Builder (fusion-builder) <= 3.15.2 - Unauthenticated RCE via PHP Function Injection CVE-2026-6279
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-f53p-382v-8pj7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-6279https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/fusion-builder/tags/3.15.0/inc/helpers/class-fusion-builder-conditional-render-helper.php#L1531https://github.com/xxconi/CVE-2026-6279
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- themefusion
- Product
- fusion-builder
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