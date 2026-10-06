Bifrost < 1.6.3 - Unauthenticated Remote Plugin URL Fetch CVE-2026-86242
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/maximhq/bifrost/security/advisories/GHSA-2qp8-4xgm-fw6ghttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-86242
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- maximhq
- Product
- bifrost
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