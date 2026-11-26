bird-lgproxy <= 1.4.6 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-63644
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/xddxdd/bird-lg-go/security/advisories/GHSA-3qm5-22pm-wqg9https://github.com/xddxdd/bird-lg-go/commit/74762e4be0d5f19edd710ebfae5b8e8c5bb30e32https://github.com/xddxdd/bird-lg-go/releases/tag/v1.4.7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-63644
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- xddxdd
- Product
- bird-lgproxy
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