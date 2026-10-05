BlueSnap Payment Gateway for WooCommerce <=3.4.0 - IPN Authorization Bypass CVE-2026-0692
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/bluesnap-payment-gateway-for-woocommerce/tags/3.4.0/includes/class-wc-bluesnap-ipn-webhooks.phphttps://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/bluesnap-payment-gateway-for-woocommerce/tags/3.4.1/includes/class-wc-bluesnap-ipn-webhooks.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0692
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- bluesnap
- Product
- bluesnap-payment-gateway-for-woocommerce
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