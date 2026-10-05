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BlueSnap Payment Gateway for WooCommerce <=3.4.0 - IPN Authorization Bypass CVE-2026-0692

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/bluesnap-payment-gateway-for-woocommerce/tags/3.4.0/includes/class-wc-bluesnap-ipn-webhooks.phphttps://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/bluesnap-payment-gateway-for-woocommerce/tags/3.4.1/includes/class-wc-bluesnap-ipn-webhooks.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0692
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Feb 14, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
bluesnap
Product
bluesnap-payment-gateway-for-woocommerce

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