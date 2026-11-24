BookIt <= 2.6.0.8 - Unauthenticated Payment Settings (incl. Stripe Secret Key) Disclosure via Calendar Vue Prop CVE-2026-131720
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/bookit/vulnerability/wordpress-bookit-plugin-2-6-0-8-sensitive-data-exposure-vulnerability?_s_id=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- stellarwp
- Product
- bookit
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