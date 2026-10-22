Bricksforge WordPress Plugin <=3.1.8.9 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-85097
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-85097https://github.com/BlackHatExploitation/CVE-2026-85097https://patchstack.com/articles/critical-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerability-exploited-in-bricksforge-plugin/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- bricksforge
- Product
- bricksforge
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.