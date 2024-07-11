Chamilo LMS <= 1.11.24 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-4220
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Ziad-Sakr/Chamilo-LMS-CVE-2023-4220-Exploithttps://github.com/charlesgargasson/CVE-2023-4220https://starlabs.sg/advisories/23/23-4220/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-4220
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 28, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- chamilo
- Product
- chamilo_lms
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