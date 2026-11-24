Chamilo LMS <= 2.0.0 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload via CStudio big-upload.php CVE-2026-45140
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-g4c3-4g96-6g4mhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-45140https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/4bdba1b9a8820bd70c0809317775d7f6eaa79844https://abraxaslabs.tech/research/CVE-2026-45140https://github.com/abraxas/CVE-2026-45140
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- chamilo
- Product
- chamilo_lms
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