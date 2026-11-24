changedetection.io < 0.54.4 - Reflected Cross-Site Scripting via RSS Tag Feed CVE-2026-29038
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dgtlmoon/changedetection.io/security/advisories/GHSA-8whx-v8qq-pq64https://github.com/dgtlmoon/changedetection.io/commit/ec7d56f85d1e9690fca7cb4711c1fb20dffec780https://github.com/dgtlmoon/changedetection.io/releases/tag/0.54.4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-29038
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- webtechnologies
- Product
- changedetection
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