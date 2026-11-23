Chanjet T+ (AjaxPro) - Deserialization of Untrusted Data CVE-2023-7334
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/changjetong-tplus-getstorewarehousebystore-deserialization-rcehttps://github.com/MD-SEC/MDPOCS/blob/main/ChangJieTongTPlus_GetStoreWarehouseByStore_Rce_Poc.pyhttps://github.com/Threekiii/Vulnerability-Wikihttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-7334
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- chanjet
- Product
- t_plus
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.