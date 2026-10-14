Check Point Security Management - Unauthenticated Directory Traversal to RCE CVE-2026-93616
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.checkpoint.com/results/sk/sk1000171https://blog.checkpoint.com/security/security-advisory-action-required-active-exploitation-of-cve-2026-85102-and-a-management-pre-authentication-vulnerability-cve-2026-93616/https://github.com/BishopFox/CVE-2026-93616-checkhttps://github.com/WadesWeaponShed/CVE-2026-93616_Checkshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-93616
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- checkpoint
- Product
- quantum_security_management
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.