Chef Automate API Gateway - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-80462
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.progress.com/s/article/Critical-Security-Bulletin---August-2026---Chef-Automate-Security-Vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-80462
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- progress
- Product
- chef_automate
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