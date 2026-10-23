Cisco Identity Services Engine - ise-kong API Gateway Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-76460
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-ISE-ABP-VNSW7Tn5https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-76460https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-76460
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 16, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cisco
- Product
- identity_services_engine
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