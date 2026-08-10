Cisco ISE < 3.4P2 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2025-20282
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-ise-unauth-rce-ZAd2GnJ6https://riversecurity.eu/like-stealing-cisco-ise-cream-from-a-kid-weaponizing-a-cve/https://github.com/skadevare/CiscoISE-CVE-2025-20282-POChttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-20282
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 25, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.