Citrix NetScaler - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-88771
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-88771https://support.citrix.com/article/CTX697096https://labs.watchtowr.com/oh-look-the-foot-gun-went-off-again-citrix-netscaler-preauth-command-injection-cve-2026-88771/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Sep 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Network Management
- Vendor
- Citrix
- Product
- Citrix NetScaler
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