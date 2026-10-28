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Collabora Built-in CODE Server < 26.4.303 - OS Command Injection CVE-2026-110447

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/CollaboraOnline/richdocumentscode/issues/354https://github.com/CollaboraOnline/richdocumentscode/compare/26.4.302...26.4.303https://github.com/CVEProject/cvelistV5/blob/main/cves/2026/110xxx/CVE-2026-110447.jsonhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-110447
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Oct 14, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
collabora
Product
richdocumentscode

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