Collabora Built-in CODE Server < 26.4.303 - OS Command Injection CVE-2026-110447
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/CollaboraOnline/richdocumentscode/issues/354https://github.com/CollaboraOnline/richdocumentscode/compare/26.4.302...26.4.303https://github.com/CVEProject/cvelistV5/blob/main/cves/2026/110xxx/CVE-2026-110447.jsonhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-110447
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- collabora
- Product
- richdocumentscode
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