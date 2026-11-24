Copyparty < 1.20.9 - Cross-Site Scripting via setck CVE-2026-27948
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/9001/copyparty/security/advisories/GHSA-62cr-6wp5-q43hhttps://github.com/9001/copyparty/commit/31b2801fd041f803f4a3d5c12c7d7cb5419048bchttps://github.com/9001/copyparty/releases/tag/v1.20.9https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-27948
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- copyparty_project
- Product
- copyparty
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