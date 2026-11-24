Craft CMS < 4.17.9, < 5.9.15 - Unauthenticated Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-41130
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/craftcms/cms/security/advisories/GHSA-95wr-3f2v-v2whhttps://github.com/craftcms/cms/commit/ebe7e85f1c89700d64332f72492be2e9a594e783https://github.com/craftcms/cms/releases/tag/5.9.15https://github.com/craftcms/cms/releases/tag/4.17.9https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-41130
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- craftcms
- Product
- craft_cms
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