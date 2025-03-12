D-Link DIR-600 Multiple Vulnerabilities (2013 - 2024) CVE-2013-10048CVE-2013-10069CVE-2023-33625CVE-2023-33626CVE-2024-7357
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstorm.news/files/id/120052https://web.archive.org/web/20221203170845/http://www.s3cur1ty.de/m1adv2013-003https://blog.netlab.360.com/iot_reaper-a-rappid-spreading-new-iot-botnet-en/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/24453https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/27528https://github.com/naihsin/IoT/blob/main/D-Link/DIR-600/cmd%20injection/README.mdhttps://hackmd.io/@naihsin/By2datZD2https://github.com/naihsin/IoT/blob/main/D-Link/DIR-600/overflow/README.mdhttps://github.com/BeaCox/IoT_vuln/tree/main/D-Link/DIR-600/soapcgi_main_injectionhttps://supportannouncement.us.dlink.com/security/publication.aspx?name=SAP10408https://service.dlink.co.in/resources/EOL-Products-Without-Service.pdfhttps://legacy.us.dlink.com/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 1, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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