danmu_api - Unauthenticated Access to Admin API via Default Token CVE-2026-116485
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/huangxd-/danmu_api/commit/6e93478064a0ce4e7ed3bc2eae88adaad1b7ab02https://github.com/huangxd-/danmu_apihttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116485
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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