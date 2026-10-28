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Docker-Proxy hubcmdui - Missing Authentication on /api/config CVE-2026-116070

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/dqzboy/Docker-Proxy/security/advisories/GHSA-xxpq-v3jg-w39mhttps://github.com/dqzboy/Docker-Proxy/commit/a173befc5d163b1206b40298871153026fee9474https://github.com/dqzboy/Docker-Proxy/issues/109https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/docker-proxy-through-5.1.9-missing-authentication-via-hubcmdui-api-confighttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116070
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Oct 25, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
dqzboy
Product
docker-proxy

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