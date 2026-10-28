Docker-Proxy hubcmdui - Missing Authentication on /api/config CVE-2026-116070
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dqzboy/Docker-Proxy/security/advisories/GHSA-xxpq-v3jg-w39mhttps://github.com/dqzboy/Docker-Proxy/commit/a173befc5d163b1206b40298871153026fee9474https://github.com/dqzboy/Docker-Proxy/issues/109https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/docker-proxy-through-5.1.9-missing-authentication-via-hubcmdui-api-confighttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116070
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 25, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- dqzboy
- Product
- docker-proxy
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