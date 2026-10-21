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Dokploy <= 0.29.12 - Authenticated RCE via Command Injection CVE-2026-72867

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://lulztigre.pw/posts/dokploy-cve-2026-72867-working-poc.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-72867https://github.com/dokploy/dokploy
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Aug 10, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
dokploy
Product
dokploy

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