Dokploy <= 0.29.12 - Authenticated RCE via Command Injection CVE-2026-72867
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lulztigre.pw/posts/dokploy-cve-2026-72867-working-poc.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-72867https://github.com/dokploy/dokploy
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- dokploy
- Product
- dokploy
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