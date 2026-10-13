dotCMS - SQL Injection CVE-2026-8054
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-8054https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-jpx3-25r2-jq5ghttps://dev.dotcms.com/docs/known-security-issues?issueNumber=SI-75
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- May 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Content Management System
- Vendor
- dotCMS
- Product
- dotCMS
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.